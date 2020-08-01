Cwm LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 217,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 85.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 62,386 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

