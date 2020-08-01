Cwm LLC Increases Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 9,938.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,066,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,888,000 after purchasing an additional 787,528 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

NYSE TRGP opened at $18.28 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $43.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.25.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

