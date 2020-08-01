Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 167,986 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 16.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,626,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,130,000 after purchasing an additional 936,712 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 111.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,472 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 328.6% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,748,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The Western Union stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

