Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stake Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3,628.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,041 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $112,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.05.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $150.14 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $171.43. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

