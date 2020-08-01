Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $88,193.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,058.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.43 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.