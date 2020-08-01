Strs Ohio Sells 1,803 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 565.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.32 per share, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $105.99 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

