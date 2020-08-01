Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,475,000 after buying an additional 67,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $203.36 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $228.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,542.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.25.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.10.

In other news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

