Strs Ohio Sells 79,069 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,069 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. JMP Securities raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $774,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

