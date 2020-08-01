Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

NYSE EMN opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.66. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

