Strs Ohio Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 189.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 9.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 6.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

In other news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.53, for a total transaction of $142,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $492.19 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $513.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

