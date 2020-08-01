Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 206.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,156,000 after buying an additional 539,597 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,411,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,621,000 after buying an additional 225,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,824,000 after buying an additional 85,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,257,000 after buying an additional 114,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,417 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $4,979,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,739.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $3,339,527.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,304.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,592 shares of company stock valued at $22,374,942. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $145.76 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

