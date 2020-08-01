Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 155.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lear from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of LEA opened at $110.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.63. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

