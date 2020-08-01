Creative Planning Sells 3,405 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 45.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,873,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $135.74 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $160.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.29.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

