Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYT. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $219,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $209.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $135.78 and a one year high of $212.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.