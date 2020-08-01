Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 104.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Lumentum by 125.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 42.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.15.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $349,065.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $2,158,373. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $92.83 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

