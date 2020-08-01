Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $27.58 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $474.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

In other news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $217,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

