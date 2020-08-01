New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $1.03 Million in Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Zynex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Zynex by 121.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zynex by 258.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Zynex during the first quarter valued at $617,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 61.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zynex during the second quarter valued at $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zynex in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zynex from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead acquired 2,733 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,108.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

ZYXI opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $634.65 million, a PE ratio of 86.91 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.12 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

