New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Addus Homecare worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $96.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $104.56.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.