Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rambus by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 66,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rambus by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 589,216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rambus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Rambus by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,333 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $60,748.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 5,174 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $82,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.05.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

