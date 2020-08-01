New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,400 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.05 million, a P/E ratio of 126.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $33.21.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.50%. Analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

