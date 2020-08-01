New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 456 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UEIC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth $4,865,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 103.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 49,744 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 48,837 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth $1,860,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,913 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on UEIC. B. Riley cut their price objective on Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.83 million, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. Universal Electronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.19 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

