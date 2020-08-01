Creative Planning Has $546,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,762,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,905.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

