Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 2,974 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,068,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,289,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 58.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,809,000 after acquiring an additional 270,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 49.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after acquiring an additional 201,429 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 207.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 106,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $84.04 on Friday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.85.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 385.30%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

