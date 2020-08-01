New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Weight Watchers International were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WW. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 43.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Weight Watchers International in the first quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 407.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 361,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $9,343,597.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,557,387 shares in the company, valued at $143,769,601.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 757,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,463,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.15.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.58. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $400.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

