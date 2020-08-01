Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Textron were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 47.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,610,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,326,000 after buying an additional 4,054,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,756,000 after buying an additional 543,821 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Textron by 3.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,665,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 199,840 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Textron by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,653,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Textron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,571,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,952,000 after purchasing an additional 33,083 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $34.94 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.39. Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

