New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 165.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tredegar stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $523.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

