Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $54.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

