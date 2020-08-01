New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $17,318,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $12,467,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,084,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,715,000 after purchasing an additional 135,662 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,379,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $43.94 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $46.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.76 and a beta of -0.14.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $41,634.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $183,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CALM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

