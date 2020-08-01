Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 51,737 Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Univar by 25.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,415,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,256,000 after buying an additional 3,082,607 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Univar by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,399,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,337 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar by 30.7% in the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 9,466,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,891 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the first quarter worth $69,942,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the first quarter worth $48,689,000.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $3,370,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNVR opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. Univar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Univar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Univar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

