Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 51,737 Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Univar by 25.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,415,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,256,000 after buying an additional 3,082,607 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Univar by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,399,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,337 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar by 30.7% in the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 9,466,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,891 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the first quarter worth $69,942,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the first quarter worth $48,689,000.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $3,370,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNVR opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. Univar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Univar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Univar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Univar (NYSE:UNVR)

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Okta Inc Shares Sold by Strs Ohio
Okta Inc Shares Sold by Strs Ohio
Strs Ohio Sells 1,803 Shares of Atmos Energy Co.
Strs Ohio Sells 1,803 Shares of Atmos Energy Co.
Insulet Co. Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio
Insulet Co. Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio
Strs Ohio Sells 79,069 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH
Strs Ohio Sells 79,069 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH
Eastman Chemical Stock Holdings Trimmed by Strs Ohio
Eastman Chemical Stock Holdings Trimmed by Strs Ohio
Strs Ohio Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co.
Strs Ohio Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report