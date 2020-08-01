New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.14 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of Signet Jewelers worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of SIG opened at $10.74 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $555.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.07). Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.60.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.