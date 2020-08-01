New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.24% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 61,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,510,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,084 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $386.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCOM. Piper Sandler cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

