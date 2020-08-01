Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price at $57.61

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $70.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,932 shares of company stock worth $12,507,250. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Analyst Recommendations for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. Target Price at $57.61
Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. Target Price at $57.61
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stake Raised by Creative Planning
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stake Raised by Creative Planning
IAC/InterActiveCorp Holdings Trimmed by Creative Planning
IAC/InterActiveCorp Holdings Trimmed by Creative Planning
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Position Raised by Creative Planning
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Position Raised by Creative Planning
Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF
Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF
Creative Planning Grows Position in Black Knight Inc
Creative Planning Grows Position in Black Knight Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report