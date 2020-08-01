Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price at $57.61

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $70.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,932 shares of company stock worth $12,507,250. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

