iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stake Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 65,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $14.40 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

