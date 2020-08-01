IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Holdings Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $132.42 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $135.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $369.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

