Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $73.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

