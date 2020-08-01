Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 561.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59.

