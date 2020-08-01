Creative Planning Grows Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Black Knight by 573.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 46.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 47.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $2,224,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $74.92 on Friday. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

