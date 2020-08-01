Creative Planning Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.41% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBGX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:FBGX opened at $411.61 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 52 week low of $147.31 and a 52 week high of $411.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.21.

