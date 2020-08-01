Creative Planning Buys New Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $89.79 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $90.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

