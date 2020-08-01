Creative Planning Sells 1,577 Shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEP opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. Icahn Enterprises LP has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($6.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($5.55). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises LP will post -7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Icahn Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

