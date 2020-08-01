Creative Planning Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.17% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 93,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $29.39 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

