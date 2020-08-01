Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Creative Planning grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD opened at $935.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $823.58 and a 200 day moving average of $759.60. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $953.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $1.05. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $733.20.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.84, for a total value of $636,173.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total value of $119,442.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

