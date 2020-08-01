Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,414,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,439,000 after buying an additional 669,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,731,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 123.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,427,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,089,000 after buying an additional 1,341,529 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $155,052,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,093,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,683,000 after buying an additional 398,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of EXPD opened at $84.51 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

