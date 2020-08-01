19,498 Shares in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.27% of CyberOptics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 1,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,507 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth about $828,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyberOptics by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 38,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CyberOptics by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

CYBE has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Secur. cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CyberOptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.39 million, a PE ratio of 131.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CyberOptics Co. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

