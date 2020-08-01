Creative Planning Has $631,000 Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $148,203,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after buying an additional 1,480,447 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,122,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,660,000 after buying an additional 1,078,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,754,000 after buying an additional 961,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $1,834,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $476,047.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,260 shares of company stock worth $24,580,040. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMRN shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.14. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 199.54 and a beta of 1.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

