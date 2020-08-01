Creative Planning Has $638,000 Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 109,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $5,533,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,357,094.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 30,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $1,688,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,036.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,793,294. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.40. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.83% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

