Creative Planning Acquires New Shares in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Livongo Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Livongo Health by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Livongo Health by 16.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livongo Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

In other Livongo Health news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $15,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $5,528,153.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,899,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,267,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 563,574 shares of company stock worth $34,400,243 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $127.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion and a PE ratio of -110.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00. Livongo Health has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $128.41.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.