Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,241,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,576 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 348.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,207,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824,162 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,706,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,311 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRO opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

