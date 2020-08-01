United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,346 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of United States Steel worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Markets LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 45.0% during the second quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 434,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 11,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

United States Steel stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

