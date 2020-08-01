Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

